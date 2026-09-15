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CENTCOM hosts military chiefs from 8 nations in Germany amid Hormuz tensions

CENTCOM hosts military chiefs from 8 nations in Germany amid Hormuz tensions

Elif Şanlı
23:32, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:40, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
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CENTCOM hosts military chiefs from 8 nations in Germany amid Hormuz tensions
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Senior military leaders from eight Middle Eastern nations gathered in Germany under US Central Command auspices last week to discuss enhanced security cooperation, as Washington reaffirmed its commitment to regional presence amid Iranian attacks and Houthi advances toward the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

US Central Command convened senior military officials from eight Arab and Israeli armed forces at a conference in Germany last week to discuss enhanced security cooperation, according to US officials and media reports, amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and expanding regional conflict. A US official told Anadolu that "the leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing security cooperation in the Middle East," speaking on the condition of anonymity. The official declined to specify which countries participated or detail the specific issues addressed.

Gulf military cooperation

According to US-based news outlet Axios — citing two Israeli officials — attendees included the military chiefs of staff of Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt. Cooper told participants that the US military would not withdraw its forces from the region despite ongoing Iranian attacks on American bases, and briefed the group on plans to expand ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway has remained largely blocked since February, disrupting global energy shipments and maritime commerce. Washington maintains forward-deployed forces across the Gulf to protect allied states and secure vital sea lanes, according to CENTCOM statements.

Regional tensions escalate

The meeting convened as diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz stalled despite a memorandum signed in June envisioning a deal to restore traffic as a prelude to wider peace negotiations. Houthi forces have stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia and advanced toward control of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait — a vital chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Washington and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran in February targeting government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructure and air defenses, prompting retaliatory strikes that have expanded the conflict across the Middle East. More than three months of hostilities have killed thousands and displaced additional civilians, with diplomatic initiatives continuing to seek a negotiated settlement.

Titles :centcomus central commandstrait of hormuziranisraelsaudi arabiamiddle east securitybab al-mandebhouthigermany
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