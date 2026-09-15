Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued emergency alerts on Tuesday warning of a "potential danger" in the western cities of Jeddah, Mecca and Taif, urging residents to seek immediate shelter indoors as authorities declined to specify the nature of the threat amid escalating regional tensions.

The warnings were broadcast through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies, according to the Saudi Civil Defense. Officials did not disclose what prompted the alerts, which come amid days of heightened military activity in the region and follow a series of cross-border incidents.

Safety Directives

Residents were urged to remain calm and move immediately to the nearest safe location, preferably inside a building or an interior room away from windows, balconies and rooftops until the danger passes. Those caught outdoors were instructed to enter the nearest structure or take cover behind solid barriers, while motorists were told to pull over immediately away from bridges and high-rise buildings.

Regional Context

The alerts come amid escalating clashes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, which has carried out missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities and infrastructure in recent days. Saudi forces have responded with air strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen as tensions continue to mount across the Arabian Peninsula.