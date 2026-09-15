Iran's Armed Forces General Staff has issued a nationwide passive defense directive outlining preparations for three distinct conflict scenarios, including full-scale war, as hostilities with the United States and Israel continue without diplomatic resolution. Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and chairman of the country's Permanent Passive Defense Committee, announced the 10-article directive for the 2026 Passive Defense Commemoration programs on Tuesday, according to Fars News Agency. The directive comes amid ongoing exchanges of missile and drone attacks between Tehran and Washington that have persisted since late February.

Three scenarios outlined

Under the full-scale war scenario, large public gatherings and in-person events would be suspended, with authorities instead focusing on operational preparedness, continuity of essential services, resource management, and coordination among relevant agencies. In the event of a ceasefire without a definitive end to hostilities, the directive prioritizes public preparedness and vigilance against hybrid warfare alongside information security measures. The end-of-war scenario provides for the full implementation of planned exercises, training programs, and public awareness campaigns previously scheduled for the commemoration period.

The directive also instructs military planners to incorporate lessons from Iran's previous confrontations into updated operational strategies. Officials have framed these recent conflicts as the country's "second and third imposed wars," referencing the current hostilities and the 12-day war with Israel in June 2025. Earlier commemoration programs in 2024 and 2025 featured similar 10-article instructions emphasizing infrastructure protection, though the latest directive explicitly addresses active combat conditions.

US-Israeli attacks began Feb. 28

The United States and Israel launched large-scale attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, targeting government buildings, military installations, missile infrastructure, and air defense networks across the Islamic Republic. Iran responded with sustained missile and drone strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases throughout the region, expanding the conflict across the Middle East despite intermittent diplomatic efforts to secure a settlement. Tehran and Tel Aviv had previously fought a 12-day war in June 2025 that ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire, though current hostilities show no sign of abating as Iranian forces formalize domestic defense protocols for potential further escalation.