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Ship struck by projectile in Hormuz Strait: UK maritime body

Ship struck by projectile in Hormuz Strait: UK maritime body

Elif Şanlı
12:45, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 12:50, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
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Ship struck by projectile in Hormuz Strait: UK maritime body
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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said a merchant vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz late Monday, prompting maritime authorities to urge extreme caution among commercial shipping traffic transiting the strategically vital waterway amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center reported on Tuesday that a vessel operating in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile late Monday evening, though initial assessments indicated no damage or environmental impact resulted from the attack. The maritime security body issued a time-late advisory confirming the incident occurred at approximately 2040GMT as the ship transited one of the world's most critical chokepoints for global energy shipments.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the strike while continuing to monitor commercial traffic through the channel, which handles roughly one-fifth of global petroleum consumption. UKMTO officials said they are working with regional partners to determine the origin and nature of the projectile.

Safety warnings issued

UKMTO advised all vessels transiting the area to exercise extreme caution and report any suspicious activity immediately, citing elevated security risks in the region. The warning reflects growing concerns over maritime safety as military tensions between Iran and the United States continue to disrupt commercial shipping lanes and threaten vital energy infrastructure.

Shipping companies operating in the Gulf have faced increasingly complex navigation challenges since hostilities erupted, with several reported incidents targeting merchant vessels near the strategic passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the open ocean.

Regional tensions persist

The attack comes amid a broader pattern of maritime confrontations linked to the ongoing conflict involving Tehran and Washington, which has destabilized traffic through the vital waterway. Military analysts note that the strait remains vulnerable to asymmetric warfare tactics as regional powers contest control of the shipping lane that serves as the primary export route for Gulf energy producers.

Commercial shipping firms have rerouted numerous vessels around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the deteriorating security environment, driving up transport costs and delivery times for global energy markets dependent on Gulf crude oil and natural gas.

Titles :ukmtounited kingdom maritime trade operationsstrait of hormuzhormuz straitmaritime securityiran-us tensionsgulf shippingprojectile attack
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