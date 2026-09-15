



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Beijing on Wednesday for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, as diplomatic activity intensifies ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to the United States. The meeting will mark the second time the two top diplomats have convened in the Chinese capital since Washington and Tel Aviv launched military action against Tehran on February 28.

Wang last hosted Araghchi in Beijing in May, ahead of a summit between US President Donald Trump and Xi. The two ministers also attended the BRICS summit in the Indian capital New Delhi over the weekend, where they held a brief conversation on the sidelines.

Regional tensions

The United States and Israel initiated large-scale strikes against Iran on February 28, targeting government facilities, military installations, missile infrastructure and air defense systems. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases across the region.

The conflict has since expanded across the Middle East, with diplomatic efforts continuing in parallel to halt the hostilities. Wednesday's talks are scheduled to take place days before Xi is expected to arrive in Washington.