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Azerbaijani president receives Turkish foreign minister in Baku

Azerbaijani president receives Turkish foreign minister in Baku

Elif Şanlı
14:28, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:56, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
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Azerbaijani president receives Turkish foreign minister in Baku
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the capital Baku, with the two sides expressing satisfaction with bilateral ties and discussing energy cooperation, regional developments, and coordination within international organizations during the envoy's two-day visit.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the capital Baku, with the two sides expressing satisfaction with the development of bilateral ties based on the principle of "one nation, two states."

Alliance and greetings

Fidan conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the encounter, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani presidency. The Azerbaijani leader thanked his counterpart's envoy and asked Fidan to convey his own greetings to Erdoğan, the statement added. Officials highlighted the successful development of the brotherly and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas, emphasizing cooperation rooted in the principle of "one nation, two states."

Energy and transport

The two sides underscored the importance of cooperation in the energy sector, exchanging views on new routes to international markets in the field of alternative energy, the presidency noted. They also stressed the logistical significance of Azerbaijan and Türkiye as a key bridge connecting Europe and Asia, emphasizing the growing role of both nations in regional connectivity and transit corridors linking East and West.

Regional coordination

Officials further addressed the importance of coordinating activities within international organizations, while the meeting also touched on the future of bilateral relations and regional developments, according to the statement. Fidan arrived in Azerbaijan on Tuesday for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

Titles :ilham aliyevhakan fidanrecep tayyip erdoğanazerbaijantürkiyebakudiplomatic visitenergy cooperationone nation two states
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