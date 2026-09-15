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SCO anti-terror council condemns US strikes on Iran at Islamabad meeting

SCO anti-terror council condemns US strikes on Iran at Islamabad meeting

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07:31, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 07:56, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
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SCO anti-terror council condemns US strikes on Iran at Islamabad meeting
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State meeting in Bishkek, on September 01, 2026 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The summit brings together heads of state and government from SCO member countries.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization's regional anti-terrorism council on Monday condemned recent US military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran, reaffirming its opposition to military action against Tehran and expressing condolences over the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a high-level meeting in Islamabad.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Council on Monday condemned the latest US military strikes against Iran, reaffirming its opposition to military action against the Islamic Republic during a high-level meeting in Islamabad. The stance was adopted during the 46th meeting of the council, which gathered delegations from Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the Pakistani capital. Representatives from the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure also joined the discussions on current regional security challenges.

"The SCO RATS Council condemned the new military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran and reaffirmed the SCO's previously expressed position on this issue," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The council expressed condolences to the Iranian government and people over the tragic death of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as to the families of those killed in the recent hostilities. The anti-terror body reaffirmed its position on preserving Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Council backs de-escalation efforts

The council supported efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions, establishing peace and ensuring stability in the region amid the ongoing conflict. Washington launched fresh strikes on Iranian military targets earlier this month, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks against American-linked positions across the region. The gathering addressed current issues on the international agenda regarding regional security, according to the ministry.

Leadership transitions to Russia

The chairmanship of the SCO RATS Council formally transferred from Pakistan to Russia at the meeting's conclusion. The United States and Iran have exchanged military strikes for several weeks, raising concerns among neighboring states about broader regional instability.

Titles :shanghai cooperation organizationsco ratsali khameneiiranpakistanislamabadrussiaus iran tensions
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