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Japan's Takaichi discusses energy security with IEA chief

Japan's Takaichi discusses energy security with IEA chief

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07:44, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:03, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
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Japan's Takaichi discusses energy security with IEA chief
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) shakes hands with Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), ahead of their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, 14 September 2026.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol in Tokyo on Monday to discuss global energy security, outlining Tokyo's POWERR GX initiative and its three-pillar strategy for stabilizing international markets.


Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol in Tokyo on Monday to discuss global energy security and outline Tokyo's POWERR GX initiative aimed at reinforcing supply chain resilience and accelerating the country's green transformation, according to a statement from Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Takaichi emphasized Japan's commitment to strengthening the stability of fossil fuel supplies while advancing its Green Transformation agenda, the ministry said. She reiterated Tokyo's call for the international community to uphold three pillars for ensuring global energy security — ensuring free and transparent energy trade, strengthening coordination on oil stockpiling, and enhancing dialogue between producing and consuming nations.

IEA partnership and critical minerals

Birol expressed appreciation for Japan's energy policies, including the POWERR Asia and POWERR GX programs, and stated that the IEA would work closely with Tokyo to ensure global energy security and market stability, the statement noted. The two sides exchanged views on diversifying energy supply sources and bolstering supply chain resilience for critical minerals, agreeing to deepen cooperation amid a challenging global landscape.

Birol also held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, where they discussed increasing Japanese personnel at the IEA and enhancing the resilience of critical mineral supply chains. Both sides confirmed they would continue close cooperation on these strategic priorities.

Titles :sanae takaichifatih biroljapantokyointernational energy agencyieaenergy securitypowerr gxcritical minerals
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