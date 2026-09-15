Home
Life
Travel
South Korean tourist converts to Islam in Türkiye's Mardin

South Korean tourist converts to Islam in Türkiye's Mardin

Yenişafak English AA
07:43, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:02, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
South Korean tourist converts to Islam in Türkiye's Mardin
AA

A South Korean visitor to the southeastern Turkish province of Mardin has embraced Islam during an official ceremony at the Artuklu District Mufti's Office, adopting the name Abdullah after reciting the Islamic declaration of faith under the guidance of District Mufti Suleyman Baran.


A South Korean national identified as Shaevn has embraced Islam during a visit to the southeastern Turkish city of Mardin, participating in an official conversion ceremony at the Artuklu District Mufti's Office. District Mufti Suleyman Baran guided the visitor through the proceedings, during which Shaevn recited the shahada — the Islamic declaration of faith — to formally enter the religion.

Following the recitation, Shaevn adopted the name “Abdullah,” according to a statement issued by the mufti's office. Baran presented the convert with a copy of the Quran to mark the occasion, the statement added.

Historic city draws international visitors

Mardin, situated near the Syrian border in southeastern Anatolia, has long served as a crossroads of civilizations, with its distinctive stone architecture and ancient monuments attracting travelers from across Türkiye and abroad. The city's rich cultural heritage spans centuries of diverse religious and ethnic history.

The Artuklu district, where the conversion took place, lies at the heart of Mardin's historic old city — a UNESCO World Heritage tentative list site renowned for its limestone buildings and medieval mosques. Tourism officials continue to promote the region as a key destination for cultural and faith-based travel.

Titles :shaevn abdullahsuleyman baranmardinartuklusouth koreaconversion to islamartuklu district muftis officetürkiye tourism
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026