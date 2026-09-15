



A South Korean national identified as Shaevn has embraced Islam during a visit to the southeastern Turkish city of Mardin, participating in an official conversion ceremony at the Artuklu District Mufti's Office. District Mufti Suleyman Baran guided the visitor through the proceedings, during which Shaevn recited the shahada — the Islamic declaration of faith — to formally enter the religion.

Following the recitation, Shaevn adopted the name “Abdullah,” according to a statement issued by the mufti's office. Baran presented the convert with a copy of the Quran to mark the occasion, the statement added.

Historic city draws international visitors

Mardin, situated near the Syrian border in southeastern Anatolia, has long served as a crossroads of civilizations, with its distinctive stone architecture and ancient monuments attracting travelers from across Türkiye and abroad. The city's rich cultural heritage spans centuries of diverse religious and ethnic history.

The Artuklu district, where the conversion took place, lies at the heart of Mardin's historic old city — a UNESCO World Heritage tentative list site renowned for its limestone buildings and medieval mosques. Tourism officials continue to promote the region as a key destination for cultural and faith-based travel.