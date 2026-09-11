



IGA Istanbul Airport's director Burcu Gures stated that the JETEX-IGA terminal has processed approximately 3,600 private passengers since launching operations on May 5, filling a long-standing infrastructure gap for luxury aviation in Türkiye's largest city. "The JETEX-IGA terminal is unlike any other — it blends luxury aviation with the luxury hospitality sector in terms of comprehensiveness and services, while it's designed as a very luxurious hotel with private suites, a spa and wellness center, a conference room, dining areas, entertainment spaces, and various lounge areas," she said.

Gures noted that initial feedback from passengers has been overwhelmingly positive, with visitors expressing satisfaction at having such comprehensive premium services available in Istanbul. The facility specifically caters to high-net-worth individuals requiring specialized handling and privacy, she added.

Russian and Gulf markets lead demand

The luxury terminal leverages IGA Istanbul Airport's geographic position as a major transit hub connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia, with significant passenger volumes originating from Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, according to Gures. "Russia is a very important market for us," she said, noting that the facility has been specifically tailored to meet the demands of Russian and Commonwealth of Independent States travelers.

Strong demand is also emerging from Middle Eastern markets including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, alongside domestic Turkish clients and private groups from Europe and the United States attending corporate or cultural events. The new facility is expected to boost Istanbul's economy and ultra-luxury tourism sector, strengthening the megacity's brand value as a destination for affluent global travelers.