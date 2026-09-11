The GITEX AI Türkiye summit concluded its two-day run in Istanbul on Thursday after hosting global technology giants, investors and local startups seeking to expand into international markets, according to Anadolu Agency.

Minister urges global tech capital

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir delivered a keynote address on the summit's final day, emphasizing opportunities for foreign capital in Türkiye's growing digital economy. Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, who heads the Investment and Finance Office, opened the event alongside Technology and AI General Directorate official Sadullah Uzun and GITEX Chief Executive Trixie LohMirmand.

Startups showcase innovation

Twenty-four growth-stage startups from the Turcorn 100 program showcased their operations alongside global technology providers including Google Cloud, HPE, Nvidia, Dell Technologies and Huawei to attract foreign investment. Turkish technoparks including Yildiz Technical University's Yildiz Technopark and Istanbul Technical University's ARI facilitated connections between local ventures and international investors, with sessions exploring artificial intelligence applications in e-commerce logistics, digital fraud monitoring and automated banking services.

International experts address summit

US Consul General Michael Lally addressed the intersection of capital and code in the global tech economy, while Ekrem Arikan of the Central Securities Depository's management board discussed tokenized on-chain assets as emerging market infrastructure. Anadolu Agency CEO Serdar Karagoz examined how artificial intelligence is transforming creative industries during a panel moderated by Gokhan Yucel, head of communications at the Investment Office, as the agency served as the summit's global communications partner.