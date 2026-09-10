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Türkiye's ports handle 369.8M tons of cargo in first 8 months

Türkiye's ports handle 369.8M tons of cargo in first 8 months

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22:50, 10/09/2026, Thursday
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Türkiye's ports handle 369.8M tons of cargo in first 8 months
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Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Türkiye's ports handled nearly 369.8 million tons of cargo during the first eight months of the year, surpassing last year's levels with container throughput reaching 9.57 million TEUs.


Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu on Thursday announced that Türkiye's ports handled nearly 369.79 million tons of cargo during the January-August period, surpassing the volume recorded in the same timeframe last year according to official data. The minister shared the figures on NSosyal, a Turkish social media platform, noting that maritime throughput continues to expand as the country deepens its role in regional trade.

Container throughput totaled 9.57 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the eight-month period, Uraloglu said. Containerized cargo handled at the country's ports reached 98.76 million tons, contributing significantly to the overall volume.

Liquid bulk and general cargo

"Liquid bulk cargo handling amounted to 112.66 million tons, while general cargo handling was recorded at 45.26 million tons," Uraloglu said, providing a detailed breakdown of commodity flows. The figures reflect sustained activity in energy imports and manufactured goods trade through the country's maritime gateways.

Maritime expansion strategy

"We continue to strengthen our ports, increase the capacity of our maritime trade, and contribute to Türkiye's production and exports," the minister said. The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has prioritized capacity upgrades at major commercial harbors to accommodate growing volumes.

Titles :abdulkadir uraloglutransport and infrastructure ministrytürkiye portsmaritime tradecargo volumeteunsosyalexports
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