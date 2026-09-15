The Egyptian Armed Forces announced on Tuesday the launch of Medusa-15, a joint military exercise with Greece that will continue for several days across the Mediterranean Sea and at Greek air bases, bringing together naval, air defense and special operations units from both nations. Egyptian paratroopers and commandos will train alongside French, Italian and Greek Cypriot contingents during the multi-phase drill.

Naval maneuvers and pre-training

The training began with Egyptian and Greek naval forces conducting a passage exercise while en route to Greece alongside theoretical sessions aimed at harmonizing operational doctrines, according to the military statement. Participants have engaged in practical pre-training activities designed to unify combat concepts and exchange expertise among the allied forces preparing for complex maritime scenarios.

Live-fire activities and unconventional threats

The exercise is expected to encompass live-fire activities and specialized training to confront unconventional threats, reflecting the advanced level of preparation and professionalism among participating troops. Several activities will focus on managing integrated naval and air combat operations against various threats in the Mediterranean region, officials noted.

The Medusa series of exercises between Egypt and Greece began in December 2015, establishing a decade-long pattern of military cooperation between Cairo and Athens that has expanded to include additional regional partners. Tuesday's launch marks the fifteenth iteration of the annual drill.