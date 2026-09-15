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Iran downs second US drone near Strait of Hormuz in two days

Iran downs second US drone near Strait of Hormuz in two days

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11:49, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 11:58, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
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Iran downs second US drone near Strait of Hormuz in two days
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Tuesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed an MQ-1 drone west of the Strait of Hormuz, marking the second such incident in as many days amid soaring tensions with Washington.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Tuesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed an MQ-1 drone west of the Strait of Hormuz, marking the second such incident in as many days amid soaring tensions with Washington. The IRGC's public relations office issued a statement saying the unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down Tuesday, according to the official IRNA news agency, though it declined to identify the operator or specify the exact location of the interception.

Second downing this week

The incident follows the destruction of another MQ-1 drone on Monday, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. Tehran has not disclosed whether the aircraft belonged to the United States military or another operator active in the region, and the specific coordinates of either engagement remain undisclosed.

Conflict threatens vital shipping lane

The aerial confrontations come as the US-Iran conflict enters its third month following the February 28 offensive launched by Washington and Jerusalem against Iranian government and military targets. Iran responded with missile and drone strikes against Israel and American bases across the Middle East, expanding hostilities that now threaten to disrupt commercial navigation through the vital oil transit route.

Diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting have so far failed to produce a ceasefire, with both sides continuing to trade blows across the region. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments, with any prolonged closure threatening severe economic consequences.

Titles :iranirgcstrait of hormuzmq-1 droneus iran tensionsdrone interceptionmiddle east
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