French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday emphasized the necessity of establishing alternative shipping routes to the Strait of Hormuz to secure energy supplies. He made the remarks while welcoming Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to Paris for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on the social media platform X, Macron stated that de-escalation efforts and route diversification would serve French interests. "Securing our energy supplies by working toward de-escalation and developing alternative routes to the Strait of Hormuz means reducing pressure on prices at the pump," he said.

Bilateral talks in Paris

Macron hosted Al-Zaidi at the Élysée Palace during the Iraqi premier's first stop on a European tour that will also take him to Germany, according to the French presidency. The Iraqi leader's decision to visit France first demonstrated Paris's potential to serve as a "balancing role" in regional affairs, Macron noted. He added that the two leaders discussed expanding defense and security partnerships.

"Acting for the stability of the region means defending the interests of the French people," Macron said, underscoring the connection between foreign policy and domestic welfare. He noted that deepening defense cooperation with Baghdad formed part of the "relentless fight against terrorism," stressing that French diplomacy aimed to protect purchasing power and ensure security.

Investment agenda

Al-Zaidi arrived in France on Sunday leading a high-level delegation comprising ministers and officials responsible for economic, investment, trade, energy and technological portfolios, according to the Iraqi government. The visit aims to transform existing agreements into practical partnerships and attract European investment to Iraq ahead of the delegation's departure for Berlin.