European Union ambassadors agreed in Brussels on Monday to extend the bloc's Russia sanctions list for one week, marking an unprecedented interruption in the renewal process as member states remain deadlocked over delisting Uzbek-born metals tycoon Alisher Usmanov.

The bloc's existing Russia blacklist — comprising roughly 3,000 individuals and entities — requires unanimous approval from all 27 EU countries for renewal every six months and was due to expire at midnight Tuesday. Slovakia and France expressed support for removing Usmanov from the list, which imposes a visa ban and asset freeze on the billionaire, while the other 25 member states refused to approve the delisting.

Diplomatic divide

The decision to extend the measures for seven days rather than the standard six-month period represents the first such delay since the war in Ukraine began in 2022. "It means we agree to disagree, for one week," an EU diplomat said, describing the temporary compromise reached among the divided member states. France cited "national security" grounds for its stance.

"We [France] have a specific national security issue and wish to respond positively to our international partners, who are approaching us regarding Mr. Usmanov," a French diplomatic source told EUobserver on Monday. The EU imposed sanctions on the Uzbek-born metals tycoon in 2022, citing his "particularly close ties" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the brief extension delays the deadline to Sept. 22, when ambassadors are scheduled to reconvene in Brussels to seek a consensus.