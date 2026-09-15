Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday expressed deep skepticism about Russia's willingness to honor a proposed ceasefire targeting energy facilities, questioning Moscow's commitment hours after US President Donald Trump announced a bilateral agreement to halt such strikes.

Kyiv Demands Guarantees

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine stands ready to suspend corresponding attacks against Russian targets if Western partners can ensure Moscow genuinely refrains from striking electricity systems and critical supply routes. "So that it is reliable, long-term, has a real impact on people's lives, and does not fall apart after the Russians hold their 'elections' and get an easing of pressure on gasoline and diesel precisely for that period," he said, emphasizing that Kyiv requires verifiable commitments rather than temporary concessions.

The Ukrainian leader accused Moscow of systematically targeting civilian infrastructure essential for survival, noting that port facilities, logistics networks, and warehouses storing food and pharmaceuticals face daily bombardment. "Every day, Ukrainian energy facilities, port infrastructure, logistics, and even warehouses storing food and pharmaceuticals are targeted," Zelenskyy said, adding that Russia continues to attack basic facilities "that sustain life" despite diplomatic overtures.

Path to De-escalation

Zelenskyy stressed that the war "must be brought to an end," suggesting that reciprocal restraint on critical infrastructure could serve as an initial step toward broader peace negotiations. "We expect specifics from our partners," he said, as diplomatic efforts continue to secure a sustainable framework for reducing hostilities in the conflict that has devastated Ukrainian energy grids since February 2022.