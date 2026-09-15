House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and senior party colleagues said Monday they will vote "present" on a motion to table an impeachment resolution targeting President Donald Trump, arguing that formal impeachment proceedings should follow extensive congressional investigation rather than immediate action.

Constitutional obligations

Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar issued the joint statement as the Republican-controlled House considered H.Res. 1486, introduced by Rep. Al Green on Aug. 24. The resolution seeks to impeach Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors and was referred to the House Judiciary Committee, according to congressional records.

The leaders criticized Trump's conduct and accused the House majority of failing to hold the administration accountable. "Impeachment is a sacred constitutional vehicle designed to hold a corrupt executive accountable for abuse of power, breaking the law and violating the public trust," they said. "Accordingly, we will again vote 'present' on the motion to table the impeachment resolution as we continue our fight to make life more affordable for everyday Americans, while committing to holding the crooks accountable using every tool available to us beginning on day one," they added.

Allegations of abuse

H.Res. 1486 contains articles alleging that Trump abused presidential power through his administration of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection. The resolution specifically references the deaths of Renee Good, Alex Pretti, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero, and alleges violations of constitutional rights and court orders — allegations contained in Green's resolution rather than findings established by the House.

Voting "present" means the lawmaker is formally participating but abstaining — voting neither yes nor no. The Democratic leaders said they remain focused on lowering the cost of groceries, gasoline, goods and health care, adding that they will use every available tool to hold the administration accountable beginning on day one.