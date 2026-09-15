Home
World
America
Lula vows to shield Brazil oil and minerals from foreign control

Lula vows to shield Brazil oil and minerals from foreign control

Yenişafak English AA
07:33, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 07:59, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Lula vows to shield Brazil oil and minerals from foreign control
AA
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned against foreign control of national resources ahead of October's election, invoking Venezuela's oil deals with Washington as a cautionary tale while framing resource sovereignty as the central ballot question.


Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has framed October's presidential election as a referendum on national sovereignty, warning that foreign powers could seize control of the country's oil and critical mineral wealth if voters choose the wrong path. Lula invoked neighboring Venezuela's recent oil agreements with Washington as a stark warning of what could await Brazil under alternative leadership. "Do you want a country where the oil is ours, or a country where what happened in Venezuela happens?" he asked supporters during a campaign event, referring to deals that placed Venezuela's energy sector under external influence.

Industrial development

The leftist leader argued that surrendering control of natural resources would transform Brazil into a resource colony rather than an industrial power, insisting that the nation must process its own rare earths, lithium, nickel and cobalt to fuel domestic manufacturing. "We are not a colony and we will not be a colony of anyone," Lula stated in a national address earlier this month, adding that the recently approved legal framework for strategic minerals would ensure domestic value chains and bar foreign dominance. Brazil holds significant deposits of graphite and manganese, resources increasingly vital for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies that global competitors are racing to secure.

Election dynamics

Lula's resource nationalism forms the backbone of his bid for a fourth nonconsecutive term against Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who has sought to challenge the incumbent's record on economic management and public spending. "What is at stake in the October elections is what you want for your country. What future do you want?" the president said, seeking to contrast his sovereignty platform with opposition promises of fiscal restraint. The first round of voting is scheduled for Oct. 4, with Lula currently leading opinion polls ahead of the contest.

Titles :luiz inacio lula da silvalulabrazilbrasiliavenezuela oilcritical mineralsrare earthslithiumoctober electionsflavio bolsonaro
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026