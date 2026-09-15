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Pentagon watchdog says Iran war exposed US munitions shortfalls

Pentagon watchdog says Iran war exposed US munitions shortfalls

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07:28, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 07:54, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
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Pentagon watchdog says Iran war exposed US munitions shortfalls
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The Pentagon's inspector general reported that the four-month campaign against Iran depleted strategic weapons inventories and exposed critical bottlenecks in the defense industrial base's ability to resupply forces, as Washington seeks emergency funding to replenish stockpiles and streamline procurement.


The Pentagon's inspector general reported on Tuesday that the US war against Iran has exposed critical shortfalls in strategic munitions inventories and revealed significant bottlenecks in the defense industrial base's capacity to replenish weapons stocks. The assessment — covering operations from April through June under Operation Epic Fury — examined the first comprehensive accounting of munitions expenditure during the four-month campaign. It documented severe strains on weapons production, particularly regarding the manufacture of solid rocket motors, the availability of high-grade explosives and propellants, and the recruitment of skilled manufacturing labor.

Administration response

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have publicly contested reports of depleted stockpiles, with Trump insisting last month that Washington maintains "massive amounts" of ammunition and that defense companies were building the "largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history." Hegseth warned Congress on July 21 that without supplemental funding, the Pentagon "could face critical shortfalls" threatening troop payments and global operations. The White House subsequently submitted an $87.6 billion emergency request on June 24, including $67.1 billion for the Pentagon and $21 billion specifically earmarked for munitions procurement.

Costs and casualties

The Pentagon has estimated the war's total cost at $33.4 billion as of June 29, including $22.3 billion for expended munitions and $3.7 billion in equipment losses based on replacement value. These figures exclude infrastructure repair costs. According to the inspector general's tally, seven US service members were killed in action and seven died in non-hostile incidents between February 28 and June 30, with 417 wounded. Four additional personnel were killed in action during July, the report noted.

Titles :donald trumppete hegsethpentagon inspector generaloperation epic furyus defense industrial baseiran warmunitions shortfallsus congress
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