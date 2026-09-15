Israel's opposition Democrats party on Monday petitioned the Central Elections Committee to disqualify the far-right Jewish Power party from the October 27 general election, citing incitement to racism and violations of democratic norms.

Racism and incitement allegations

The petition accused Ben-Gvir's faction of leveraging parliamentary immunity to defy court orders and challenge judicial authority. The Democrats said Kahanist lawmakers had incited "violent racism" while systematically undermining the rule of law, according to Israel's Channel 12.

Ben-Gvir rejects accusations

Ben-Gvir rejected the move and lashed out at Democrats leader Yair Golan. The National Security Minister called the opposition party "anti-Semitic" and "anti-Israel," dismissing the petition as a politically motivated attack on his movement.

Electoral backdrop

The request comes days after Israeli parties finalized candidate lists for the October 27 vote, with 38 slates registered to contest the 120-seat parliament. Any disqualification decision remains subject to final review by Israel's Supreme Court.