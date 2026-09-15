Oman says tanker towed to port after attack, 2 crew missing

Oman's Maritime Security Center said Tuesday that the Panama-flagged oil tanker ELGAIA has been towed to port following an attack off the country's northern coast, as naval units continue searching for two crew members who went missing after a fire engulfed the vessel's engine room.

Rescue operations

The center stated that the vessel was struck approximately 103 nautical miles (191 kilometers) northeast of the Musandam Governorate, causing a fire to break out in the engine room that forced the crew to abandon ship. An Omani Royal Navy vessel evacuated 23 sailors and provided them with medical care, while rescue teams continued scouring the area for the two missing crew members, according to Anadolu Agency.

Maritime security alert

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) separately reported that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz at 2040GMT Monday. The maritime authority noted no damage or environmental impact and did not identify the ship, leaving it unclear whether the advisory referred to the ELGAIA incident or a separate attack.