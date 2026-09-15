Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa declared on Tuesday that the country has been "born again" following the lifting of international sanctions that had constrained Damascus for decades, telling the Arab Media Summit in Dubai that the removal unlocks pathways to economic recovery and foreign investment.

Sanctions removal and economic outlook

Speaking at the summit in the United Arab Emirates, Sharaa said Syria had faced an exceptionally extensive sanctions regime, with some restrictions dating back to 1979, leaving generations unfamiliar with international financial transactions and banking guarantees. He noted that mediation efforts involving Arab and regional leaders, alongside contact between Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, contributed to what he described as a "historic decision" to lift the measures.

"I believe Syria was born again after the sanctions were lifted and the road ahead was opened. In other words, the restrictions were broken," he said. "What remains now is to adopt the right policies and procedures and make sound choices," he added, outlining a shift from a socialist economic model marked by bureaucracy and corruption toward a liberal system supporting the private sector.

Gulf investment and strategic position

Sharaa detailed the economic trajectory, stating that Syria's economy stood at approximately $60 billion in 2010 before collapsing to roughly $20 billion by 2024, then rebounding to $32 billion in 2025. He projected growth to $50 billion this year and a return to 2010 levels by 2027, with ambitions to reach $200 billion within five to ten years provided international conditions remain stable.

Investors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait are already moving into Syria, with several memorandums of understanding signed and some projects under implementation, he said. He cited planned investments involving Emirati businessman Mohamed Alabbar and DP World's development of the Port of Tartus on Syria's Mediterranean coast, noting that Syria's geographical position could make it an important hub for alternative trade, energy and supply routes linking East and West.

The president also described Syria as a potential regional food basket, saying it could produce enough food for 70 million to 75 million people without advanced agricultural technologies and more than 100 million with modern methods.

Independent foreign policy

Sharaa stressed the independence of Syrian decision-making, saying Damascus does not intend to become subordinate to any outside power. "Syria does not necessarily need to be aligned with any particular side. Syria follows its own interests," he said, while emphasizing the importance of Syria's Arab and Islamic surroundings.

He cited the operation that eventually led to the capture of Damascus as evidence of independent Syrian decision-making. "When we made the decision to liberate Damascus, we were on our own," he said. "Our decision was entirely our own — distinctly Syrian — and we relied on ourselves in every respect," he added. Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party's decades-long rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January 2025.

Sharaa warned that Syria's recovery could be affected by expanding wars and instability elsewhere in the Middle East, stating that Damascus is working with Arab countries to reduce the impact of regional conflicts. "Syria's stability today does not benefit Syria alone; it benefits the entire region. It is a shared interest for everyone," he said.

State rebuilding and media role

The president said Syria is rebuilding state institutions and public trust following decades of poor governance and years of war, while dealing with damaged infrastructure, energy shortages and economic difficulties. He said his vision is for Syria to become a "normal country" with strong economic growth while protecting the dignity and independence of its citizens. "Our greatest asset is society itself," he said. "Our policy is one of continuous and serious work," he added, saying the government would "work day and night" to serve Syrians.

Turning to the media, Sharaa described journalism as a serious public trust and urged media professionals to prioritize credibility and reliable information. "People's minds are, in a sense, entrusted to journalists," he said, noting their influence over public opinion during periods of crisis. The Arab Media Summit 2026 is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together media leaders and policymakers to discuss challenges shaping the Arab media landscape.