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US judge blocks Trump visa rule for students, academics, journalists

US judge blocks Trump visa rule for students, academics, journalists

Elif Şanlı
12:39, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 12:41, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
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US judge blocks Trump visa rule for students, academics, journalists
US President Donald Trump

A federal judge in Massachusetts blocked a Trump administration rule that would have shortened visa validity for international students and foreign journalists, ruling that the policy's national security justification was "exceptionally weak" and likely aimed at exerting government control over academia and the press.

US District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Massachusetts on Monday blocked a Department of Homeland Security rule that would have capped student and academic visas at four years and limited foreign journalists to 240-day stays, ruling that the Trump administration's national security justification was "exceptionally weak."

Visa restrictions challenged

The Department of Homeland Security issued the rule on July 17, capping student and academic visas at four years "regardless of the anticipated or likely length of educational program or research" while limiting foreign journalists to 240-day stays with no appeal process for denials. The policy would have affected 1.6 million F visa holders pursuing degrees and 500,000 J visa holders requiring sponsorship, according to court filings. Three organizations representing colleges and universities joined four labor groups — including a journalists' union — in seeking the preliminary injunction.

Legal reasoning

Saylor ruled that the administration's rationale was "exceptionally weak" and so arbitrary that the measure itself was unlawful, noting that officials had relied "almost entirely on a small handful of anecdotes" rather than evidence of widespread fraud. The weakness of the justification "raises legitimate questions as to whether its real purpose is not to safeguard national security and protect our borders, but to achieve other, undisclosed goals — such as, for example, asserting greater government control over academic institutions and the press," he wrote. The Department of Homeland Security defended the policy as necessary to combat fraud, saying in a statement: "If the media really cared about legitimate international students, they would be thanking President (Donald) Trump for cracking down on the rampant fraud to ensure only those truly intending to study in the United States are given the privilege."

Economic impact

Saylor warned that the rule would prove "catastrophic" for American higher education and the economy, citing compliance costs exceeding $250 million in the first year alone while echoing plaintiffs' concerns that the change would make the United States "a less attractive destination for the world's top students." He noted that "many American colleges and universities... will likewise suffer huge economic impacts" amid existing enrollment declines, and that the government's national security justification "borders on the absurd." The Department of Homeland Security did not indicate whether it would appeal the ruling, leaving the existing visa framework in place for approximately 2.1 million affected students and exchange visitors.

Titles :f-1 visaj-1 visadonald trumpmassachusettsdepartment of homeland securitydhsinternational studentsforeign journalistsvisa restrictions
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