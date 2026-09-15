US imposes 50% tariffs on 110 Canadian products





The White House imposed 50% tariffs on 110 Canadian products effective Tuesday, targeting cheeses, motorboats and all-terrain vehicles in a sharp escalation of trade restrictions. The measures took effect after midnight, broadening the scope of goods facing punitive duties amid ongoing bilateral tensions.

Trade Dispute Deepens

The new levies cover dairy items, recreational watercraft and furniture, marking a further deterioration in diplomatic ties between Washington and Ottawa. Both governments have exchanged successive rounds of protectionist measures affecting billions of dollars in cross-border commerce, with Tuesday's action representing the latest salvo in the widening dispute.