



Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced on Tuesday that Copenhagen had summoned Russia's ambassador after a naval frigate allegedly fired flares at a Danish military helicopter conducting routine operations in international waters off the country's southeastern coast. The incident occurred late Monday when a Russian warship discharged two flares toward an Air Force Fennec helicopter that was photographing the vessel near Gedser, a coastal town on the island of Falster, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

Copenhagen condemns 'reckless' action

One of the projectiles passed within close proximity of the aircraft, the ministry noted, describing the confrontation as a dangerous provocation. Rasmussen condemned the encounter as unacceptable, stating that the ambassador had been called in to discuss the matter directly with Danish authorities. "This is completely unacceptable. Therefore, Russia's ambassador has been summoned for a conversation about the incident," he said on social media platform X.

Nordic tensions escalate

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also criticized Moscow's conduct, characterizing the action as a deliberate attempt to intimidate alliance members. "Reckless action from Russia towards Danish military during a routine overflight yesterday. Russian actions are meant to intimidate and divide. They will not succeed. We will not waver," she wrote on the platform.

The confrontation off Gedser comes amid heightened tensions across Northern Europe, where NATO members have reported a surge in alleged sabotage operations and airspace violations attributed to Russian forces in recent months.