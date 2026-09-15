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Harry and Meghan change children's school over security concerns

Harry and Meghan change children's school over security concerns

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14:34, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:43, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
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Harry and Meghan change children's school over security concerns
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved their children to a different school in the UK days after enrollment over security concerns regarding the daily commute, as a committee prepares to review their police protection status following their return to Britain this summer.


The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have relocated their children to a new school in Britain just days after the academic year began, citing safety worries over the distance and traffic conditions on the original route, according to the BBC. Prince Harry and Meghan’s private security team raised specific concerns about the school run logistics shortly after the family returned to the UK in August with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — six years after the couple stepped back from senior royal duties and moved to California.

Police protection under review

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee — known as RAVEC — is expected to reconsider the level of publicly funded police protection afforded to the Sussexes now that they are full-time residents rather than visitors, sources said. This development follows a recent ruling in which the Duke of Sussex lost his appeal challenging the government’s decision to downgrade his security detail.

Royal status clarified

Despite their return to British soil, King Charles has maintained that the couple remain “private citizens” who are not entitled to use the styles “His and Her Royal Highness,” a palace letter confirmed earlier this month. The correspondence from the lord chamberlain affirmed that the so-called Sandringham Agreement of 2020 remains in effect, ruling out any “half-in and half-out” arrangement that would allow the Sussexes to pursue commercial interests while retaining official royal roles.

Titles :prince harrymeghan markleduke and duchess of sussexking charles iiiravecbritish royal familyuk security reviewsandringham agreement
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