Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and French President Emmanuel Macron signed six agreements to expand defense cooperation and energy ties on Monday in Paris, agreeing on a roadmap for future Iraqi purchases of French military hardware and systems.

Defense agreements

The meetings produced a letter of intent between Iraq’s Defense Ministry and French firm Harmattan AI regarding autonomous air defense systems. Baghdad also plans further negotiations with French suppliers on artillery, counter-drone technology, air defense platforms, and surveillance equipment.

The agreements include provisions for French military equipment transfers to Iraq and establish a framework for ongoing security collaboration, according to a statement from al-Zaidi’s office.

Energy and development

Beyond defense, the two governments advanced cooperation on gas development involving TotalEnergies and signed accords covering civil aviation, research and innovation, and collaboration with the French Development Agency.

These measures build upon the strategic partnership framework the two nations signed in 2023, which aims to deepen economic and energy integration.

Regional security

Macron and al-Zaidi addressed regional security challenges, jointly calling for de-escalation and reaffirming their commitment to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The talks also covered border security initiatives and efforts to strengthen Iraq’s defense capabilities against emerging threats.

Al-Zaidi concluded his two-day visit to France on Monday and is expected to travel to Germany for the second leg of his European tour.