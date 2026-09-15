Home
World
Europe
Iraq and France sign defense deals, weapons roadmap in Paris

Iraq and France sign defense deals, weapons roadmap in Paris

Yenişafak English AA
07:26, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 07:50, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Iraq and France sign defense deals, weapons roadmap in Paris
AA
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) meets Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi (L) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on September 14, 2026. Cooperation agreements were signed between the two countries in various fields.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi signed six defense and energy agreements with France following talks with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday, securing a roadmap for future weapons purchases and a letter of intent on autonomous air defense technology.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and French President Emmanuel Macron signed six agreements to expand defense cooperation and energy ties on Monday in Paris, agreeing on a roadmap for future Iraqi purchases of French military hardware and systems.

Defense agreements

The meetings produced a letter of intent between Iraq’s Defense Ministry and French firm Harmattan AI regarding autonomous air defense systems. Baghdad also plans further negotiations with French suppliers on artillery, counter-drone technology, air defense platforms, and surveillance equipment.

The agreements include provisions for French military equipment transfers to Iraq and establish a framework for ongoing security collaboration, according to a statement from al-Zaidi’s office.

Energy and development

Beyond defense, the two governments advanced cooperation on gas development involving TotalEnergies and signed accords covering civil aviation, research and innovation, and collaboration with the French Development Agency.

These measures build upon the strategic partnership framework the two nations signed in 2023, which aims to deepen economic and energy integration.

Regional security

Macron and al-Zaidi addressed regional security challenges, jointly calling for de-escalation and reaffirming their commitment to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The talks also covered border security initiatives and efforts to strengthen Iraq’s defense capabilities against emerging threats.

Al-Zaidi concluded his two-day visit to France on Monday and is expected to travel to Germany for the second leg of his European tour.

Titles :ali al-zaidiemmanuel macroniraqfranceparisharmattan aitotalenergiesstrait of hormuzdefense cooperation
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026