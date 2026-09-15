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NATO jets destroy drone entering Lithuanian airspace: President

NATO jets destroy drone entering Lithuanian airspace: President

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07:38, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:01, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
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NATO jets destroy drone entering Lithuanian airspace: President
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Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said early Tuesday that NATO fighter jets destroyed a drone after it entered his country's airspace, thanking Alliance personnel for their swift response as tensions mount over Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.


Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced early Tuesday that NATO fighter jets destroyed a drone shortly after it entered the country's airspace. Nauseda disclosed the incident on the social media platform X.

Presidential statement

"A drone that just entered Lithuanian airspace was destroyed by NATO fighter jets," he said. Nauseda thanked NATO personnel for their "swift response" to the incursion amid high regional tensions.

Alliance readiness

"With Russia intensifying its aggression against Ukraine, such readiness is vital for our region," Nauseda stated. "Together with our NATO Allies, Lithuania will defend its airspace," he added.

The incident comes as NATO has bolstered air policing missions across the Baltic states. Lithuania borders the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Titles :gitanas nausedalithuanianatonorth atlantic treaty organizationlithuanian airspacerussia-ukraine warbaltic stateskaliningrad
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