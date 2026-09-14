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Germany orders fourth reconnaissance vessel for Baltic fleet

Germany orders fourth reconnaissance vessel for Baltic fleet

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14:40, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:12, 14/09/2026, Monday
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Germany orders fourth reconnaissance vessel for Baltic fleet
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German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Monday that Germany will order a fourth reconnaissance ship for the navy, telling reporters at a Wolgast shipyard that the vessels are vital tools for monitoring heightened Russian activity and protecting undersea cables in the Baltic Sea.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Monday that Berlin will order a fourth reconnaissance vessel for the navy, unveiling the plans during a keel-laying ceremony for the third ship of the same class at a Rheinmetall yard in Wolgast.

Parliamentary approval sought

Pistorius told reporters at the Baltic port facility that a draft budget for the additional vessel has already been submitted to parliament for approval, according to German media reports. He stated that the ships can detect signals and sounds that conventional warships cannot capture, describing them as vital tools for building a clearer picture at sea. They collect and evaluate a wide range of maritime intelligence, he added.

Regional security context

German officials have long maintained that the navy requires enhanced capabilities to monitor the Baltic Sea, where undersea cables and energy infrastructure have sustained damage while Russian military activity has intensified since the Ukraine war began in 2022. The new reconnaissance ships are intended to address these emerging security challenges in the strategic waterway.

Titles :boris pistoriusgermanybaltic seareconnaissance shiprussian military activityundersea cableswolgast
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