The first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will hold their inaugural face-to-face meeting in Cardiff on Monday to coordinate strategies for leaving the United Kingdom, marking the first time since devolution began in 1997 that all three devolved administrations have simultaneously held nationalist governments.

Historic alignment

Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru, John Swinney of the Scottish National Party and Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein will convene alongside Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Fein president. The gathering represents a significant shift in British politics, as previous administrations in the devolved nations have rarely shared simultaneous demands for independence from London.

Calls for unification

Speaking to Sky News, O'Neill said the political landscape is "very much changing," adding that Irish unification is "very much on the table." The comments came after US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that integrating Ireland and Northern Ireland represents "one of the naturals of all time," having previously stated in Dublin that he would "love" to see a united Ireland.

Referendum push

The three parties share the belief that "the people of our respective nations must be able to shape their own future," Swinney wrote on X, adding that they would "deepen our partnership" at this "pivotal moment." A Plaid Cymru spokesperson told the BBC that the "changing political landscape" necessitates "practical political co-operation," while media reports indicate the leaders will sign a joint declaration demanding the right to hold independence referendums.