The Saudi Civil Defense lifted temporary emergency alerts late Tuesday across three southwestern regions that had been issued minutes earlier to warn residents of potential danger amid heightened tensions with Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Alert details

Officials activated the warnings for Jazan province, Khamis Mushait governorate and the city of Abha to alert residents of potential danger, according to state media. They lifted the alerts a short time later without offering an immediate explanation for the brief precautionary measure.

Regional conflict

The alerts came amid renewed hostilities between Saudi forces and the Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014. The rebel group declared a maritime blockade targeting Riyadh in July and has since made advances along the Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, while also targeting Saudi oil infrastructure.

Houthi fighters have intensified attacks on the kingdom's energy facilities in recent weeks. Yemen remains gripped by conflict that has displaced thousands since the war began over a decade ago.