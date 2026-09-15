Yemen's Planning and International Cooperation Minister Mohammed Al-Baqmi said on Tuesday that nearly 12,600 families have been displaced across six provinces during the latest military escalation, warning that the affected population faces urgent shortages of shelter, food, and safe water. Al-Baqmi delivered the figures during a meeting with Foreign Minister Afrah Al-Zouba and representatives from the United Nations, international organizations, and non-governmental groups, according to Yemen's state-run Saba news agency.

The minister called for urgent international action to mobilize resources and address funding gaps in the humanitarian response. Al-Baqmi noted that the 12,597 displaced families require immediate assistance, adding that existing relief programs lack the necessary funding to meet growing needs.

Humanitarian response

Local authorities in the interim capital of Aden announced that Governor Abdulrahman Sheikh has formed a humanitarian response cell to address the influx of displaced people arriving in the city. The cell will assess the needs of those coming from the western coast and Taiz province while working to provide assistance within available resources, the local government said.

Regional tensions

Yemen had maintained a relative lull since April 2022 following nearly 12 years of war between government forces and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized control of the capital Sanaa in 2014. The Houthis have become increasingly involved in regional hostilities since the Gaza war began in late 2023, launching attacks on Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea that have raised fears of a return to full-scale conflict.