Home
World
Middle East
Yemen reports 12,600 families displaced across six provinces

Yemen reports 12,600 families displaced across six provinces

Elif Şanlı
23:35, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:41, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Yemen reports 12,600 families displaced across six provinces
File photo

Yemen's Planning Minister Mohammed Al-Baqmi said on Tuesday that nearly 12,600 families have been displaced across six provinces during the latest military escalation, warning that the affected populations urgently require shelter, food, and safe water while calling for international donors to mobilize resources.

Yemen's Planning and International Cooperation Minister Mohammed Al-Baqmi said on Tuesday that nearly 12,600 families have been displaced across six provinces during the latest military escalation, warning that the affected population faces urgent shortages of shelter, food, and safe water. Al-Baqmi delivered the figures during a meeting with Foreign Minister Afrah Al-Zouba and representatives from the United Nations, international organizations, and non-governmental groups, according to Yemen's state-run Saba news agency.

The minister called for urgent international action to mobilize resources and address funding gaps in the humanitarian response. Al-Baqmi noted that the 12,597 displaced families require immediate assistance, adding that existing relief programs lack the necessary funding to meet growing needs.

Humanitarian response

Local authorities in the interim capital of Aden announced that Governor Abdulrahman Sheikh has formed a humanitarian response cell to address the influx of displaced people arriving in the city. The cell will assess the needs of those coming from the western coast and Taiz province while working to provide assistance within available resources, the local government said.

Regional tensions

Yemen had maintained a relative lull since April 2022 following nearly 12 years of war between government forces and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized control of the capital Sanaa in 2014. The Houthis have become increasingly involved in regional hostilities since the Gaza war began in late 2023, launching attacks on Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea that have raised fears of a return to full-scale conflict.

Titles :mohammed al-baqmiyemenadensanaahouthishumanitarian crisisdisplacementred seaun
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026