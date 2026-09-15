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Türkiye urges Hormuz status quo restoration, warns against wider war

Türkiye urges Hormuz status quo restoration, warns against wider war

Elif Şanlı
20:12, 15/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 20:14, 15/09/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye urges Hormuz status quo restoration, warns against wider war
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hold joint press conference after their meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan on September 15, 2026.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for immediate restoration of free passage through the Strait of Hormuz and a diplomatic end to the Iran conflict, warning that the Russia-Ukraine war risks spreading beyond its current geography with catastrophic consequences.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday demanded the immediate restoration of free passage through the Strait of Hormuz and a swift return to the pre-war status quo, warning that developments in neighboring Iran directly threaten regional stability and the security of both Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Hormuz blockade and regional stability

Speaking at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Fidan emphasized that Iran’s security and stability naturally impact the broader region. "Iran's security, stability, and prosperity naturally have a direct impact on our region. In this regard, we want the current conflict to be resolved through diplomatic means as soon as possible," he said. The minister noted that increasing reciprocal attacks have seriously undermined peace efforts and called for an immediate end to actions fueling regional tensions.

"At the same time, safe, uninterrupted and free passage through the Strait of Hormuz must be allowed, and the pre-war status quo must be restored as soon as possible," Fidan said, adding that Ankara remains in continuous contact with all relevant parties to help resolve the crisis. The strait, a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments, has faced disruption since the US-Israeli war with Iran began earlier this year.

Black Sea security risks

Fidan warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified significantly over the past year and carries the risk of spreading beyond its current geography. He described the war as having transformed from a "war of attrition" into a "war of destruction," with commercial facilities and infrastructure increasingly targeted and civilian casualties rising. Turkish and Azerbaijani sailors have lost their lives in recent attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea, according to the minister.

"The spread of the war into the Black Sea and the threat it poses to the lives of our citizens and the activities of our companies is unacceptable," Fidan said. He noted that Ankara had largely succeeded in keeping the Black Sea out of the fighting through strict implementation of the Montreux Convention and initiatives such as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, though recent months have seen serious harm to navigation safety. "We do not even want to think about it, let alone talk about it. The geographical expansion of the war is the last thing we want to see," he added.

The minister said Türkiye has conveyed the necessary warnings to the parties and believes common ground could be found if there is sufficient political will and good faith, recalling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s position that "even the worst peace is better than war itself."

Strategic partnership and regional connectivity

Fidan highlighted the strategic relationship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, saying the two countries remain bound by the principle of "one nation, two states." He described economic cooperation, energy, transportation, and connectivity as key pillars of bilateral ties, with the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway serving as one of the most important components of the Middle Corridor.

"God willing, the Kars-Dilucu railway will be completed toward the end of 2029. Thus, a train coming from Azerbaijan will be able to reach Türkiye without interruption," Fidan said. Such infrastructure would provide significant logistical opportunities and strengthen the Turkic world’s access to Anatolia and Europe while facilitating Türkiye’s access to Central Asia across the Caspian Sea.

On the South Caucasus, Fidan welcomed recent progress toward a final peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Baku’s "constructive approach," stating that Ankara wants the region associated with peace and economic development rather than conflict. The Organization of Turkic States foreign ministers will meet in Ankara on Oct. 29, followed by the organization’s 13th summit on Oct. 30. "We see this summit as a historic step that will consolidate the Turkic world’s common vision for the future," he said.

Titles :hakan fidanjeyhun bayramovstrait of hormuzrussia-ukraine warblack sea grain initiativeazerbaijanmiddle corridororganization of turkic states
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