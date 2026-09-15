UK envoy says Britain changing approach to Israel

Jennifer Elizabeth Anderson, who presented her credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sept. 8 as Britain's new Ambassador to Ankara, said the United Kingdom is fundamentally changing its approach toward Israel following London's decision to ban trade with Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

UK 'will not remain silent' on Palestinian suffering

Anderson told Anadolu that the UK "will not remain silent while more suffering continues" in Gaza and the West Bank, stressing that the "unimaginable suffering" there cannot persist indefinitely. "The UK is now changing its approach," she said, noting that full implementation of a two-state solution remains fundamental to British government policy and that London will continue assessing Israeli actions accordingly.

The ambassador welcomed statements by Türkiye's Foreign Ministry regarding the conflict, saying Britain wants to continue working closely with regional countries to advance peace efforts. She confirmed that London expects a new approach from Israel in both Gaza and the West Bank, adding that tougher measures were announced precisely to support a two-state solution and prevent illegal settlements.

Surging trade and defense cooperation

Bilateral trade between the UK and Türkiye has grown from £17 billion to £28.6 billion this year, Anderson noted, marking a substantial increase from her previous posting in Ankara. British tourist arrivals have surged from 1.7 million in 2020 to 4.4 million in 2024, while the two NATO allies signed a Security and Defence Partnership agreement in July following a Strategic Partnership Framework concluded in April.

Anderson described defense industry cooperation as a key strategic area contributing to economic growth, noting that the partnership reflects both countries' determination to deepen collaboration across all sectors. Cooperation is expanding into migration management, green energy transition, science and technology, with negotiations on a new free trade agreement ongoing between London and Ankara, she added.

Envoy's personal ties to Türkiye

Having previously served as Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Ankara, Anderson said Türkiye had "always been in her heart" and that she studied Turkish during her time away from the country. She expressed particular fondness for the idioms "kus ucmaz kervan gecmez" and "ayni tas ayni hamam," calling them romantic evocations of the Ottoman era, and praised karalahana sarmasi from the Black Sea region as her favorite dish.

Anderson previously coordinated Britain's assistance efforts in Türkiye following the February 2023 earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaras during her tenure as director for consular and crisis operations. She presented her credentials to Erdogan earlier this month and began her new posting in the capital, where she resides in the Cankaya district and recalls eating katmer in Gaziantep with her children.