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Israel kills Hamas Rafah Brigade commander in airstrike

Israel kills Hamas Rafah Brigade commander in airstrike

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07:53, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:16, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Israel kills Hamas Rafah Brigade commander in airstrike
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Nael Abu Obeid, commander of Hamas' Rafah Brigade in the southern Gaza Strip, was killed Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike, according to a joint statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, who said the strike followed the killing of other senior Hamas figures earlier this week.

Nael Abu Obeid, commander of the Rafah Brigade — part of Hamas' armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades — was killed Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting the southern Gaza Strip, according to a joint statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Israeli operation

Netanyahu and Katz said the strike came after Israeli forces killed the Khan Younis Brigade commander and other senior Hamas figures earlier this week. Palestinian sources said Abu Obeid assumed command of the Rafah Brigade after its previous commander Muhammad Shabana was killed in an Israeli strike in May 2025.

Rising casualties

Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement have killed 1,372 Palestinians and injured 4,659 others, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry. Since October 8, 2023, Israel has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in its genocide in Gaza while destroying around 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure.

Titles :nael abu obeidrafah brigadehamasal-qassam brigadesbenjamin netanyahuisrael katzgaza strippalestinian genocide
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