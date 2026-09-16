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UAE, Syrian presidents discuss ties, cooperation in Abu Dhabi

UAE, Syrian presidents discuss ties, cooperation in Abu Dhabi

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08:25, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:32, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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UAE, Syrian presidents discuss ties, cooperation in Abu Dhabi
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and advancing economic cooperation, as Damascus continues its diplomatic outreach to regional partners following the Syrian leader's address at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in economic and development sectors, according to the UAE’s official news agency WAM.

Economic cooperation

The two leaders addressed “brotherly relations and various aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them, particularly in the development and economic fields, in a manner that serves their mutual interests and brings prosperity and growth to their peoples,” WAM reported. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Al-Sharaa explored specific sectors where the UAE could support Syria’s reconstruction and economic recovery, officials said.

The talks marked another step in Damascus’s efforts to rebuild diplomatic and economic bridges with Gulf Arab states following the collapse of the Assad regime. Both presidents stressed their commitment to deepening ties that would foster prosperity for their respective populations.

Regional security and departure

The presidents also exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly concerning Middle East security and stability. They emphasized the importance of strengthening foundations for regional security in ways that serve popular interests and support development goals, the agency added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Al-Sharaa delivered the keynote address at the 24th edition of the Arab Media Summit held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where he presented his vision for Syria’s future. Al-Sharaa concluded his working visit to the UAE later that day and departed the country, with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and senior officials seeing him off at the airport.

Titles :ahmad al-sharaauaesyriaabu dhabiarab media summitgulf statesbilateral relations
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