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Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi drone near Mecca, vows deterrence

Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi drone near Mecca, vows deterrence

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07:46, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:12, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi drone near Mecca, vows deterrence
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The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a Houthi drone near Mecca on Tuesday, describing the incident as the second attempted strike on Islam's holiest city and warning that the protection of the Two Holy Mosques remains a "red line" that coalition forces will defend through deterrent action.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said air defenses intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aircraft launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels around 6:50 p.m. local time on Tuesday before it could breach restricted airspace over Mecca, with debris falling south of the city. "The security of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims was a 'red line,'" al-Malki said, vowing that the coalition would take measures to deter further attacks. The attempted strike came as confrontations between the Houthis and forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognized government have intensified since early July following years of relative calm.

Civilian areas targeted

The interception occurred one day after the coalition reported that Houthi missile and drone attacks on the southwestern cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif had injured 13 civilians and damaged seven homes along with two vehicles. Coalition officials noted that the rebel group's continued targeting of populated areas demonstrates a dangerous escalation that threatens both regional stability and the safety of residents. Riyadh has pledged to hold the Houthis accountable for what it described as systematic violations of international humanitarian law.

Protracted conflict

Yemen has remained mired in conflict since the Houthi movement seized control of the capital Sanaa and multiple provinces in late 2014, prompting a Saudi-led Arab coalition to intervene militarily in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. The intervention has failed to dislodge the rebels from the capital, while the war has spawned one of the world's worst humanitarian crises affecting millions of civilians.

The attempted drone strike on Mecca marks only the second such attack on the holy city, with the coalition citing a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis on July 27, 2017 as the previous incident. That earlier missile was also intercepted before reaching its target, though the latest escalation since early July has raised concerns about renewed threats to Saudi Arabia's vital infrastructure and religious sites.

Titles :saudi arabiayemenhouthismeccaturki al-malkisaudi-led coalitiondrone attacksyemen wartwo holy mosques
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