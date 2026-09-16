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Artists quit Sheeran tour after Macklemore axed over Palestine remarks

Artists quit Sheeran tour after Macklemore axed over Palestine remarks

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07:52, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:15, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Artists quit Sheeran tour after Macklemore axed over Palestine remarks
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Rapper Macklemore

Multiple opening acts including Finneas, Lukas Graham and Irish folk band Beoga have withdrawn from Ed Sheeran's US tour in solidarity with Macklemore, who was removed from the lineup after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft objected to the rapper's on-stage remarks calling for a "Free Palestine."


Singer-songwriter Finneas, Irish folk group Beoga and Danish pop-soul band Lukas Graham have withdrawn from Ed Sheeran's ongoing US tour after rapper Macklemore was removed from the lineup over his public support for Palestinians, according to announcements made Tuesday by the departing artists. The exodus follows the removal of Macklemore from remaining dates of Sheeran's Loop Tour after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft — who controls Gillette Stadium — objected to the rapper's calls for a "Free Palestine" during a performance at New York's MetLife Stadium earlier this month. Irish singer Aaron Rowe, another opening act who described Sheeran as a friend who had changed his life, also announced his departure, saying he could not continue touring while a billionaire used his influence to silence voices supporting Palestinians and that his Irish heritage shaped the decision.

'Artists must not be silenced'

Finneas announced on Instagram that he was stepping down from his remaining dates, stating that "artists must not be silenced" for speaking up for the oppressed and confirming that he stood with the Palestinian people. Rowe said his history of resisting colonization informed his choice to step away from the tour, while Beoga — which had served as Sheeran's house band — said it could not continue playing venues that silenced advocacy for Palestinians after witnessing Macklemore's MetLife Stadium performance and standing firmly behind his message.

Criticism of Sheeran's decision

Lukas Graham frontman Lukas Forchhammer apologized to fans but said money should not determine whose suffering the public is allowed to acknowledge, adding that "we should be able to speak about war, about civilians being killed, about children who deserve to grow up." Children's entertainer Ms. Rachel, who has previously spoken out about the genocide in Gaza, criticized Sheeran's decision on social media, arguing that he had missed an opportunity to show that artists would not be bullied into punishing colleagues for supporting Palestinians. "Imagine looking back 20 years from now at yourself kicking someone off a tour because they spoke out during a genocide that has killed over 20,000 kids," she said. Macklemore has been an outspoken critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, using his platform to express solidarity with Palestinians throughout the ongoing conflict.

Titles :macklemoreed sheeranfinneasrobert kraftpalestinegazagillette stadiummetlife stadiumloop tourbeoga
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