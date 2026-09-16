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US House passes war powers resolution to end Iran hostilities

US House passes war powers resolution to end Iran hostilities

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07:41, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:09, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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US House passes war powers resolution to end Iran hostilities
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The US House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution Tuesday directing President Donald Trump to remove American forces from hostilities with Iran, with seven Republicans crossing party lines to support the measure sponsored by Democratic Representative Seth Moulton.

House approves resolution

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a war powers resolution directing President Donald Trump to withdraw American forces from hostilities against Iran, passing the measure by a vote of 220-204 with seven Republicans breaking ranks to support the Democratic-led initiative.

The resolution, sponsored by Representative Seth Moulton, marked the third time the lower chamber has moved to check the president's war powers since the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on February 28.

Democrats decry war costs

Representative Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the administration has failed to achieve its stated objectives after nearly 200 days of involvement, pointing to billions in government spending alongside economic disruptions. "This is now the third War Powers Resolution that has passed the House to end this war, including my own resolution which passed both chambers. The president must end this failed war and appoint real diplomats, not real estate developers," he said, calling for a multilateral diplomatic solution.

The conflict has claimed the lives of 19 US service members and wounded more than 750 since Washington and Israel initiated strikes on February 28. Higher gas prices and mortgage rates have accompanied the military engagement, which Democrats argue has produced only regional instability without achieving strategic goals.

Titles :donald trumpseth moultongregory meeksus house of representativesiranus-israel iran warwar powers resolutionus foreign policy
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