New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has operated for more than eight months without federal security clearance, a gap his administration said is hampering access to classified intelligence on terrorism threats facing the nation's largest municipality.

Clearance delay restricts classified terrorism briefings

Mamdani told reporters the extended delay was "limiting his ability to be briefed on classified information involving terrorism or other threats to New York City," which houses nearly 8.5 million residents. He characterized the wait as a "typical timeline" for approval, noting that senior administration officials currently hold clearances while the New York Police Department provides regular briefings on non-classified intelligence matters.

"The process of my getting a federal security clearance is ongoing," Mamdani said during a news conference. "A number of senior administration officials have a security clearance at this time. The NYPD also regularly briefs me on intelligence investigations that do not involve federally classified information, and we will continue to move forward."

Predecessors faced similar federal vetting delays

The Democrat is not the first city leader to encounter obstacles with federal vetting protocols. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio waited just over a year to receive high-level clearance after taking office in 2014 — having initially declined to apply during his first months — while ex-Mayor Eric Adams had his clearance revoked following a federal criminal indictment in 2024, according to the New York Post.

Federal Bureau of Investigation background checks for incoming municipal executives typically require up to 12 months for completion, security specialists noted. The intensive vetting process examines financial records, foreign contacts, and personal associations before granting access to sensitive national security information.

UN General Assembly raises security stakes

The clearance gap comes as the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly convenes in Manhattan, drawing scores of foreign dignitaries to the city. Experts warned that the inability to receive full classified briefings "could tie the mayor's hands, potentially delaying an official response during an emergency" as the metropolis hosts international delegates.