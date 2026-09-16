Iran downs US MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Wednesday that its air defenses shot down an American MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz during the early morning hours, claiming this marked the 52nd such aircraft it has destroyed since hostilities began.

Drone interception

The IRGC stated in a release that radar systems detected the unmanned aircraft over the island at 2:29 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Tuesday) before engaging it. The statement said the downed aircraft was the 52nd MQ-9 drone destroyed by its forces, though the US military did not immediately comment on the claim.

A day earlier, the Revolutionary Guard reported shooting down three MQ-1 Predator drones over the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding areas. Washington has maintained silence regarding both assertions as tensions continue to flare in the critical waterway linking the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Regional conflict

The United States and Israel launched large-scale military operations against Iran on February 28, targeting government facilities, military installations, missile infrastructure and air defense batteries. Tehran responded with ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against Israeli territory and American military bases across the Middle East.

The war has expanded across the region over the past weeks as diplomatic initiatives seek to halt the fighting. Qeshm Island sits near the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global petroleum shipments pass daily.