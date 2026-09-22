Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with members of the Syrian community in the United States and several US lawmakers on Tuesday in New York, where he is participating in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to the Syrian presidency.

Syrian diaspora meeting

The meeting with Syrian expatriates was attended by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Emergency and Disaster Management Minister Raed al-Saleh, and other senior officials. Sharaa reviewed recent developments in Syria and ongoing reconstruction efforts, stressing the important role played by the diaspora in advancing relations between Damascus and Washington.

Congressional talks

Sharaa also held separate talks with members of the US Congress, accompanied by Shaibani and other officials. The discussions covered bilateral relations between Syria and the United States, internal developments, and regional and international issues. The lawmakers expressed support for Syria's unity and sovereignty, as well as for reconstruction efforts and initiatives to strengthen stability, the presidency said.

UN General Assembly participation

The meetings took place as Sharaa began his visit to New York on Monday to attend the UN General Assembly. This marks his second consecutive participation in the gathering; he attended the 80th session in September 2025, becoming the first Syrian president to participate since 1967.