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Erdoğan meets Senegalese President Faye at UN General Assembly

Erdoğan meets Senegalese President Faye at UN General Assembly

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00:12, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 00:14, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Erdoğan meets Senegalese President Faye at UN General Assembly
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye (L) within the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, United States, on September 22, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held closed-door talks with Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye in New York on Tuesday, reviewing bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.


President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye held closed-door talks with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Tuesday in New York, with the two leaders reviewing bilateral cooperation during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The encounter came as heads of state gathered for the annual diplomatic forum, underscoring Ankara's sustained diplomatic outreach across the African continent.

Diplomatic foundations

The Turkish Embassy in Dakar, opened in 1962, stands among the first Turkish diplomatic missions established on the African continent, while Senegal reciprocated by inaugurating its embassy in the Turkish capital in August 2006. Bilateral relations have accelerated markedly in recent years across political, economic and cultural domains, with both governments prioritizing expanded trade and development cooperation.

Strategic partnership

Türkiye maintains 43 embassies across Africa and has intensified its diplomatic engagement with the continent significantly over the past two decades, with high-level visits and technical cooperation programs multiplying since 2002.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoğanbassirou diomaye fayesenegaldakarun general assemblytürkiye-africa relationsankaraturkish foreign policy
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