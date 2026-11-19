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Türkiye's COP31 presidency on Thursday unveiled a 2nd draft of the Antalya Declaration, centered on accelerated climate action, adaptation finance and international cooperation, as COP31 President Murat Kurum outlined priorities aimed at turning climate commitments into concrete action. Kurum spoke at a news conference during the UN climate summit.

Draft reaffirms 1.5-degree goal

The draft reaffirms the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, while calling for faster emissions reductions and stronger climate resilience. Kurum said 167 parties had submitted new nationally determined contributions, known as NDCs, describing the submissions as important progress.

“Protecting the 1.5-degree target also means protecting life,” he said, highlighting the effects of rising temperatures on communities, water resources and coastal cities.

35% global electrification target by 2035

One of the key priorities in the draft, Kurum said, is Türkiye's proposed “35-by-35” initiative. “Through the 35-by-35 initiative, we aim to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035,” he said. The proposal calls for expanding renewable energy capacity, improving energy efficiency, modernizing electricity grids and developing energy storage systems.

Kurum also highlighted carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies as another priority for the proposed agreement. “Industry is the bread and butter of millions of people, the productive force of cities and a source of national development,” he said, adding: “We want to move this strength towards a cleaner, more efficient and technology-driven future.”

Climate finance and adaptation take center stage

The draft also supports a global call to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035, according to Kurum. “Climate finance is solidarity translated into figures and investments,” he said, stressing the importance of helping vulnerable communities cope with droughts, floods and other climate-related disasters. He called for easier access to funding, shorter approval and disbursement procedures, and more grants and concessional financing.

To connect climate finance commitments with the needs of vulnerable communities, the draft proposes an “Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Adaptation and Resilience Finance Roadmap.” The initiative would particularly focus on Africa and small island developing states, and the roadmap aims to translate financial commitments into investments and tangible projects, Kurum said.

The declaration also calls for expanding early warning systems, aiming to ensure universal protection by 2027. “Sometimes a single timely warning can ensure that a family reaches safety, that a fisherman does not go out to sea, or that a school protects its children,” Kurum said.

Negotiators pledge intensive consultations

COP31 President of Negotiations Chris Bowen said the presidency would hold intensive consultations with negotiating groups to secure agreement on the draft. “So today, we've released a draft presidency-led decision, which we think is the best basis to discuss with parties over coming hours the pathway to reach consensus,” Bowen said. Consultations would begin Thursday afternoon and continue through the night, he said.

“We will be consulting and negotiating until it is very clear to us that we have a consensus which sends a message as strongly as it needs to be to the boardrooms and living rooms of the world,” he said. Bowen stressed that the proposed 35% electrification target was based on expert advice and intended to help keep the 1.5-degree goal within reach.

He also highlighted the importance of oceans for small island developing states facing existential threats from climate change. “Every country, every community, every person will suffer from climate change,” he said, adding: “But there are parties here at COP 31, country, communities, whose very existence is at stake, and the oceans are central to their chances of survival.”

Bowen acknowledged that the draft would not automatically receive support from all parties and urged constructive engagement during negotiations. “We won't be leaving the rooms of Antalya, until we have that consensus,” he said.

Asked about China's role in the negotiations, Bowen said Beijing remained actively engaged and was raising its concerns constructively. “Obviously, China is raising, as they should, their issues and concerns,” he said, describing its participation as reflecting “a spirit of great positive engagement.”

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