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Support for the 35x35 target grows in Antalya

A total of 75 countries have announced their support for Türkiye's global electrification target, known as 35x35 and announced under its COP31 presidency, as of 9.30 am (0630GMT), according to information Anadolu obtained from the COP31 presidency. A further 94 institutions and organizations have also expressed support for the initiative.

Representatives from more than 160 countries are engaged in intensive negotiations to accelerate efforts against climate change and to translate existing commitments into action. One of the key implementation-oriented goals Türkiye announced under its presidency is to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, and the target is also included in the first draft text released after the first week of COP31 negotiations in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya.

Countries and organizations behind the pledge

Germany, the UK, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Japan, Denmark, Canada and Kyrgyzstan are among the countries backing the initiative, while the European Commission has confirmed the EU's support for the target. Australia, which serves as president of negotiations at COP31, had previously announced that it was among the first signatories to the 35x35 electrification pledge.

The 94 organizations that have expressed support for Türkiye's initiative come from the business community and civil society.

Link to COP28 commitments and the 1.5C goal

COP31 focuses on implementing commitments agreed under the Paris Agreement, and the 35x35 initiative aims to accelerate the clean energy transition by raising electricity's share of global final energy consumption from the current level of around 22% to 35%. The pledge is expected to contribute to the commitments adopted at COP28 in Dubai to triple global renewable energy capacity and double the rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030, while supporting efforts to reduce emissions.

Electrification is also expected to accelerate the clean energy transition, complement efforts to limit global warming and contribute to keeping the temperature rise as close as possible to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. The latest climate science reports have indicated that the risk of a global temperature rise exceeding the 1.5C threshold is currently very high, while rapid emissions reductions could help reverse such overshoot.

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