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Dick opens COP31 Parliamentary Meeting in Antalya

Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Milton Dick on Monday called for stronger international cooperation on climate change, highlighting COP31 as an opportunity to deepen the partnership between Türkiye and Australia. Dick, who is also Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, spoke at the opening of the COP31 Parliamentary Meeting, jointly organized by the Turkish parliament and the IPU in Antalya.

He described Türkiye's hosting of the conference and Australia's role as president of negotiations as an important example of cross-regional cooperation. Welcoming participants to the largest IPU COP meeting in 17 years, Dick said he was pleased that his first official engagement as IPU president was taking place at COP31.

He thanked the Turkish parliament for its cooperation and hospitality, emphasizing that tackling climate change requires political leadership and parliamentary responsibility beyond the efforts of governments, diplomats and environmental experts.

No country can tackle climate crisis alone

Dick warned that climate change is affecting every region, with particularly severe consequences for Pacific Island nations facing rising sea levels, extreme weather, coastal erosion and threats to food and water security. He said similar challenges confront countries in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean, while other regions face droughts, floods, wildfires, heat waves and biodiversity loss.

Stressing that no country can address the crisis alone, Dick called for stronger partnerships between parliamentarians from the Global South and Global North. Climate policies must be guided by credible scientific evidence and reliable data, he emphasized, urging lawmakers to strengthen political will even in challenging political environments.

Climate action requires parliamentary cooperation

To advance climate action, Dick called for alliances among political parties, governments, civil society, scientists, Indigenous communities, women and young people. He also welcomed the Türkiye-Australia partnership's contribution to bringing the concerns of Pacific nations and other vulnerable countries into global climate discussions.

He highlighted the IPU's Parliaments for the Planet campaign, which encourages legislatures to reduce their environmental footprints and use their constitutional powers to advance climate legislation, align budgets with climate commitments and oversee government policies.

New climate guide launched for lawmakers

Calling for faster transitions to sustainable energy, stronger climate resilience and adequate financing for developing countries, Dick announced the launch of the Global Guide for Parliamentarians on Climate Change and Climate Solutions. Developed with Arizona State University and the University of Exeter, the guide provides scientific evidence and practical policy recommendations to support legislative action.

Dick also welcomed the work of Turkish and Australian co-rapporteurs on the meeting's outcome document, stressing that its success would depend on concrete achievements after lawmakers return home. Parliaments, he emphasized, are indispensable to implementing climate solutions.

Parliamentary responsibility extends beyond election cycles

UN Environment Program (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen also stressed the importance of parliamentary legislation, oversight and accountability in addressing climate change. She warned that lawmakers' responsibilities extend beyond their electoral terms and that climate action cannot be postponed until future generations or elections.

Christine Adam, director of Legal Affairs and chief legal adviser at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), highlighted the links between climate action, inflation, security, employment and prosperity. She urged COP31 and IPU leaders to demonstrate that international climate cooperation remains active and strong.