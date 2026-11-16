COP31 draft urges tripling adaptation finance to $120B by 2035

16/11/2026, Monday23:30

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Adaptation finance target

A draft COP31 decision released on Monday calls for tripling annual adaptation finance for developing countries to at least $120 billion by 2035 and for accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels. The 18-page document, dated Nov. 16 and prepared under the COP31 presidency, urges developed countries to increase their collective provision of adaptation finance and to present a roadmap for meeting the target.

The text proposes a time-bound implementation pathway with clear milestones, along with arrangements to monitor progress. It also seeks to balance adaptation and mitigation finance within the broader goal of mobilizing at least $300 billion annually by 2035.

Fossil fuel transition and energy targets

On energy, the draft calls for accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels in a “just, orderly and equitable” manner. It also urges an immediate transition away from fossil fuels and the phaseout of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, and proposes raising electricity’s share of total final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

The document calls for tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030. It urges stronger action to reduce methane emissions through improved monitoring, leak detection and repair, alongside eliminating routine flaring and venting.

Among the other proposals is an “Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance” that would identify predictable and expanded funding sources for adaptation and climate-related loss and damage, with a report scheduled for consideration at COP32 in 2027. The text also proposes a dedicated work program on mountains and climate change, and another program to examine the science of temporarily exceeding the 1.5-degree Celsius global warming threshold and subsequently bringing temperatures back below it.

Bowen says not all parties will agree

Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen acknowledged that some provisions of the draft were likely to divide negotiators. “There are elements in this draft that not all parties will agree on,” Bowen told a news briefing in Antalya following the document’s release.

He emphasized that the text was an initial draft and would undergo further negotiations, adding that the goal was to enable a genuine and meaningful outcome. “But of course, what will be concentrated on in the coming days are those issues where people can find common ground,” he said.

Titles :cop31cop32antalyachris bowenadaptation financefossil fuelsclimate changemethane emissionsrenewable energy
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COP31 draft urges tripling adaptation finance to $120B by 2035
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