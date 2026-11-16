African delegation source calls COP31 cover decision ‘distraction’

Draft text under criticism

An African delegation source told Anadolu that the first draft text prepared under the presidency for COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, risks distracting from concrete negotiations on climate finance. The source warned that broad political commitments could leave developing countries without the support needed to transition away from fossil fuels.

The draft text, presented on Monday, calls for increasing annual adaptation finance for developing countries to at least $120 billion by 2035, accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels and strengthening global climate action. According to the source, the proposed language on adaptation finance risks repeating previous commitments that lacked clear implementation mechanisms.

Cover decision and accountability

“This session presented three supplementary agenda items because they know that the decisions in the cover decision, you can’t really account for them. So that’s why they had substantive supplementary agenda items that they wanted to see in this session,” the source said. One of those items was tripling adaptation finance, which had failed to advance in the negotiations, the source added.

Describing the cover decision as a “distraction,” the source argued that countries are avoiding accountability by placing ambitious language in a political declaration rather than addressing it through formal negotiation tracks. “We’re running away from accountability by all means, and the cover decision is one of them,” he said.

He pointed to previous climate negotiations, saying similar commitments had been made without a clear definition of what tripling adaptation finance would mean in practice. “No one knows what ‘tripling adaptation finance’ means,” the source said, adding that such commitments need to be translated into measurable and accountable outcomes.

Fossil fuel transition and the Nigeria–UK comparison

The source also stressed that developing countries cannot be expected to accelerate their transition away from fossil fuels without adequate financial and technical support. “You can’t expect Nigeria to phase out before the UK, and the way the UK is still opening up due to fossil fuel exploration,” the source said, likely referring to Britain’s new North Sea oil development.

Countries that historically benefited from fossil fuel-driven development should take the lead in reducing emissions and supporting developing nations, the source argued. “Those that have benefited from pollution have to do it fast and fair,” he said, while acknowledging Nigeria’s efforts to diversify its economy and adding that developing countries need financial resources so the transition does not come at the expense of their communities.

Developed countries had been reluctant to discuss financial support for communities facing the consequences of climate change, he said. He went on to say that hundreds of millions of people in Africa lack access to electricity, which makes the electrification goal challenging for African countries, and urged that the process be “for the people.”

Adaptation finance target

On the proposed adaptation finance target, the source said developed countries have yet to agree on the $120 billion annual figure, with discussions also involving a lower amount of $100 billion. Citing estimates of developing countries’ adaptation needs, the source said even $120 billion annually would cover only around 30% of the required funding. “Even if they were to agree on the $120 billion, it should be the minimum. There has to be a framework towards a need-based climate financing, because the needs of the communities keep growing,” he said.

He also urged negotiators to include adaptation finance commitments in the Global Goal on Adaptation, warning that targets would be meaningless without funding. “We have indicators without means of implementation. And what will we be measuring if we’re not going to be providing developing countries with means of implementation?” he said.

Describing the cover decision as a “parking lot” for unresolved issues, he argued that adaptation finance commitments should be included in negotiated outcomes to ensure accountability. He urged the COP31 presidency to bridge differences and deliver concrete support for vulnerable communities, saying: “Antalya has a chance to redeem itself. The clock is ticking.”

COP31, the latest in a series of annual UN climate conferences, began last week and is set to end this Friday.