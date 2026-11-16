African delegation source calls COP31 cover decision ‘distraction’

16/11/2026, Monday23:30

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

African delegation source calls COP31 cover decision ‘distraction’

Yenişafak English AA17:21, 16/11/2026, MondayG: Update: 17:42, 16/11/2026, Monday
AA
See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
File photo

An African delegation source told Anadolu that the first draft text prepared under the COP31 presidency in Antalya risks distracting from concrete climate finance negotiations, warning that developing countries could be left without support to transition away from fossil fuels.

Draft text under criticism

An African delegation source told Anadolu that the first draft text prepared under the presidency for COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, risks distracting from concrete negotiations on climate finance. The source warned that broad political commitments could leave developing countries without the support needed to transition away from fossil fuels.

The draft text, presented on Monday, calls for increasing annual adaptation finance for developing countries to at least $120 billion by 2035, accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels and strengthening global climate action. According to the source, the proposed language on adaptation finance risks repeating previous commitments that lacked clear implementation mechanisms.

Cover decision and accountability

“This session presented three supplementary agenda items because they know that the decisions in the cover decision, you can’t really account for them. So that’s why they had substantive supplementary agenda items that they wanted to see in this session,” the source said. One of those items was tripling adaptation finance, which had failed to advance in the negotiations, the source added.

Describing the cover decision as a “distraction,” the source argued that countries are avoiding accountability by placing ambitious language in a political declaration rather than addressing it through formal negotiation tracks. “We’re running away from accountability by all means, and the cover decision is one of them,” he said.

He pointed to previous climate negotiations, saying similar commitments had been made without a clear definition of what tripling adaptation finance would mean in practice. “No one knows what ‘tripling adaptation finance’ means,” the source said, adding that such commitments need to be translated into measurable and accountable outcomes.

Fossil fuel transition and the Nigeria–UK comparison

The source also stressed that developing countries cannot be expected to accelerate their transition away from fossil fuels without adequate financial and technical support. “You can’t expect Nigeria to phase out before the UK, and the way the UK is still opening up due to fossil fuel exploration,” the source said, likely referring to Britain’s new North Sea oil development.

Countries that historically benefited from fossil fuel-driven development should take the lead in reducing emissions and supporting developing nations, the source argued. “Those that have benefited from pollution have to do it fast and fair,” he said, while acknowledging Nigeria’s efforts to diversify its economy and adding that developing countries need financial resources so the transition does not come at the expense of their communities.

Developed countries had been reluctant to discuss financial support for communities facing the consequences of climate change, he said. He went on to say that hundreds of millions of people in Africa lack access to electricity, which makes the electrification goal challenging for African countries, and urged that the process be “for the people.”

Adaptation finance target

On the proposed adaptation finance target, the source said developed countries have yet to agree on the $120 billion annual figure, with discussions also involving a lower amount of $100 billion. Citing estimates of developing countries’ adaptation needs, the source said even $120 billion annually would cover only around 30% of the required funding. “Even if they were to agree on the $120 billion, it should be the minimum. There has to be a framework towards a need-based climate financing, because the needs of the communities keep growing,” he said.

He also urged negotiators to include adaptation finance commitments in the Global Goal on Adaptation, warning that targets would be meaningless without funding. “We have indicators without means of implementation. And what will we be measuring if we’re not going to be providing developing countries with means of implementation?” he said.

Describing the cover decision as a “parking lot” for unresolved issues, he argued that adaptation finance commitments should be included in negotiated outcomes to ensure accountability. He urged the COP31 presidency to bridge differences and deliver concrete support for vulnerable communities, saying: “Antalya has a chance to redeem itself. The clock is ticking.”

COP31, the latest in a series of annual UN climate conferences, began last week and is set to end this Friday.

Titles :cop31antalyaclimate financeadaptation financeglobal goal on adaptationun climate change conferencecover decisionfossil fuelsnigeriatürkiye
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

African delegation source calls COP31 cover decision ‘distraction’
File photo
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet