Sudanese army seizes 3 areas in West Kordofan, military sources say

See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Advance east of Al-Nuhud

The Sudanese army and allied forces took control of three areas and several villages east of Al-Nuhud in West Kordofan state on Saturday, military sources told Anadolu. The sources said the army seized Khamasat, Markab and Umm Oweisha, and its advance toward Al-Nuhud, the state's second-largest city, is continuing.

Al-Nuhud remains under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Army personnel and allied fighters shared videos on social media showing troops entering Khamasat and Umm Oweisha, while the RSF did not immediately comment on the reported advances.

Earlier gains around Al-Khuway

Sudanese officials said the army and allied forces captured Al-Khuway, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud, on Friday following clashes with the RSF. Sources familiar with the fighting told Anadolu that the army had also seized Ayal Bakhit, northwest of Al-Khuway, on Nov. 7 after fighting with the paramilitary group.

Fighting across Kordofan

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF have intensified across North, West and South Kordofan states since Oct. 25 last year. The conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million, according to UN estimates.